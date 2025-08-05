11-year-old boy runs over two-year-old sister with car in Volyn, child killed
In Volyn, an 11-year-old boy ran over his sister with a car, child was killed. An incident occurred on August 4 at around 7:45 p.m. in the village of Nemyr, Lutsk district.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the communications department of the Volyn region police.
According to preliminary reports, the 11-year-old boy took advantage of the absence of adults, got behind the wheel of an Audi, and began driving out of the garage. During this, he ran over his two-year-old sister. The girl died at the scene from her injuries.
In addition, the vehicle also struck another sibling, 7-year-old brother, who sustained minor injuries and was not hospitalized.
Investigators and juvenile police officers worked at the scene.
The incident has been entered into the Unified Register of Pre-Trial Investigations under Part 2, Article 286 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. Law enforcement officers are working to establish all the circumstances of the tragedy.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password