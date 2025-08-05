11-year-old boy runs over two-year-old sister with car in Volyn, child killed

In Volyn, an 11-year-old boy ran over his sister with a car, child was killed. An incident occurred on August 4 at around 7:45 p.m. in the village of Nemyr, Lutsk district.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the communications department of the Volyn region police.

According to preliminary reports, the 11-year-old boy took advantage of the absence of adults, got behind the wheel of an Audi, and began driving out of the garage. During this, he ran over his two-year-old sister. The girl died at the scene from her injuries.

In addition, the vehicle also struck another sibling, 7-year-old brother, who sustained minor injuries and was not hospitalized.

See more: Two families with children evacuated from Bilozerka. PHOTO

Investigators and juvenile police officers worked at the scene.

The incident has been entered into the Unified Register of Pre-Trial Investigations under Part 2, Article 286 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. Law enforcement officers are working to establish all the circumstances of the tragedy.