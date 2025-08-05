Russian missile strike on Sumy community: 2 dead, 3 injured including seriously. Severe damage reported (updated). PHOTOS

Today, around 10:00 a.m., Russian troops launched a missile strike on the territory of an agricultural enterprise in the Sumy community.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Communications Department of the National Police.

According to preliminary investigation data, this latest act of military terror claimed the lives of civilians and caused significant material damage.

"Preliminary findings indicate that two employees, a 54-year-old and a 55-year-old man, were killed as a result of the enemy attack. Three more staff members were wounded," law enforcement officials emphasized.

In addition to the human losses, the strike caused serious destruction, including damage to agricultural machinery used at the enterprise.









As later reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration:

Two men, aged 54 and 57, are in serious condition;

One man, aged 61, is in moderate condition.

"All have been hospitalized and are receiving medical care. The enterprise’s premises were damaged, emergency services are working at the site. The aftermath of the attack is being cleared up.

All the deceased and injured are employees of the agricultural enterprise. Russia once again shows that it is waging a war," the statement reads.

