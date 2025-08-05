Russian forces attack Stepnohirsk with FPV drone: two men killed

On the afternoon of August 5, 2025, Russian forces attacked the Stepnohirsk community in the Zaporizhzhia region with an FPV drone.

This was reported by Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, via his Telegram channel, as cited by Censor.NET.

According to him, two people died as a result of the enemy attack on the Stepnohirsk community.

"The Russian army targeted a house with an FPV drone. Two men, aged 59 and 53, were nearby. Unfortunately, both died," Fedorov explained.

It was previously reported that on August 4, Russian forces also struck Stepnohirsk, killing two men at that time as well.