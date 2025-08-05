Group of soldiers has held position in Lyman direction for over six months and people should have been withdrawn long ago – Butusov

A group of soldiers from one of the mechanized brigades has held a position in the Lyman direction for over six months. No order to withdraw has been given yet.

This was reported on Facebook by Yurii Butusov, platoon commander of the 13th "Khartiia" brigade specializing in countering enemy UAV operators.

"Winter passed, spring came, summer is ending, many events and news took place, snow, fog, and rain have come and gone. Meanwhile, a group of mechanized brigade soldiers took up a position in the Lyman direction last year and have been holding it ever since. There is still no order to withdraw. One soldier has held the position for 232 days, the position commander for 192 days. In a small dugout. This currently marks a sort of record for continuous stay at a frontline position," he noted.

According to Butusov, the situation has changed and the people should have been withdrawn a long ago.

"Everyone is eagerly awaiting the order. And an organized withdrawal," he concluded.

