News Shelling of Kyiv
Russian strike on Kyiv on July 31: death toll rises to 32, man dies in hospital

Shelling of Kyiv on July 31, 2025. The number of victims has increased

A man who was wounded in the neck during the shelling of Kyiv by troops on July 31 died in the hospital.

This was reported by the head of the KCMA, according to Censor.NET.

"In total, Russians killed 32 people with their drones and missiles in the last attack alone. Unfortunately, we continue to record the consequences of the attack long after the event itself. And this situation repeats itself after every difficult night. Our sincere condolences to the families and loved ones," the statement said.

As a reminder, on the night of July 31, the enemy attacked Kyiv with missiles and drones. The Svyatoshynsky and Solomyansky districts were the most affected.

