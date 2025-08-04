9 497 48
Propagandist boasts of Kyiv strike: "Russia deliberately strikes at night to avoid hitting anyone". VIDEO
A Kremlin propagandist, Komsomolskaya Pravda radio host Ivan Pankin, quite openly, without hiding his satisfaction, boasted live on air about the Russian strike on Kyiv that took place on July 31.
He said this live on Russian radio, Censor .NET reports, in a statement on air on Russian radio.
"Well, admit it, Kyiv was hit quite well! Russia deliberately strikes Ukraine at night to avoid hitting anyone," the propagandist said cynically.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password