Propagandist boasts of Kyiv strike: "Russia deliberately strikes at night to avoid hitting anyone". VIDEO

A Kremlin propagandist, Komsomolskaya Pravda radio host Ivan Pankin, quite openly, without hiding his satisfaction, boasted live on air about the Russian strike on Kyiv that took place on July 31.

He said this live on Russian radio, Censor .NET reports, in a statement on air on Russian radio.

"Well, admit it, Kyiv was hit quite well! Russia deliberately strikes Ukraine at night to avoid hitting anyone," the propagandist said cynically.

