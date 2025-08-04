ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10974 visitors online
News Video Missile attack on Kyiv
9 497 48

Propagandist boasts of Kyiv strike: "Russia deliberately strikes at night to avoid hitting anyone". VIDEO

A Kremlin propagandist, Komsomolskaya Pravda radio host Ivan Pankin, quite openly, without hiding his satisfaction, boasted live on air about the Russian strike on Kyiv that took place on July 31.

He said this live on Russian radio, Censor .NET reports, in a statement on air on Russian radio.

"Well, admit it, Kyiv was hit quite well! Russia deliberately strikes Ukraine at night to avoid hitting anyone," the propagandist said cynically.

Read more: Russian strike on Kyiv: 25 Kyiv residents still remain in hospitals. Three of them are children

Author: 

Kyyiv (2287) shoot out (14322) propaganda (437) Russia (12391)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 