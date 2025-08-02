Russian strike on Kyiv: 25 Kyiv residents still remain in hospitals. Three of them are children

As a result of the Russian Federation's attack on Kyiv on July 31, 31 people were killed. Another 159 people were injured, including 16 children. Currently, 25 Kyiv residents, including three children, are in hospitals.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Kiev City Health Department.

"Ten victims are still in serious condition. However, they are stable. Doctors have done everything possible to save them and continue to make efforts to get each wounded person back on their feet as soon as possible," the statement said.

The youngest victim is only 5 months old.

"Kyiv pediatric neurosurgeons saved her life the day before yesterday, and today she is already smiling, as if encouraging us all. Her smile is stronger than the enemy. This is the face of an unbreakable life. A life that cannot even speak yet, but has already defeated death! Because Ukraine is about the future," said Valentina Ginzburg, director of the department.

We remind you that on the night of July 31, Russian troops struck Ukraine with more than 300 drones and eight missiles. The main target was Kyiv.

In the Svyatoshinsky district, the Russian strike hit a residential high-rise building, destroying the entire entrance hall.

Search and rescue operations in Kyiv ended on the morning of August 1.