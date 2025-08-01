Building in Kyiv’s Sviatoshynskyi district destroyed by direct hit from Russian high-explosive missile – Interior Ministry

Ukraine’s Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko reported that a residential building in Kyiv’s Sviatoshynskyi district was destroyed by a direct hit from a Russian high-explosive missile during the strike on the night of July 31.

He made the statement to journalists on August 1, Censor.NET reports.

"It was definitely a direct hit. The missile struck between the 5th and 6th floors; it exploded right as it entered the building. The chances of survival for many people were minimal because (building -ed.) collapsed both upwards and downwards, with all the slabs falling and crushing the people underneath," Klymenko said.

He added that a 6-year-old boy rescued from the rubble died from his injuries.

"That 6-year-old boy, carried out by rescuers, sustained severe injuries. Unfortunately, he did not survive; under these conditions, survival was very difficult," the minister explained.

Klymenko clarified that all victims have been identified despite the fact that only body fragments remained of those residents who were at the epicenter of the strike.

Massive Russian strike on Kyiv on July 31

Recall that on the night of July 31, Russian forces launched over 300 drones and 8 missiles at Ukraine. Kyiv was the primary target.

In the Sviatoshynskyi district, the Russian strike hit a residential high-rise building, destroying the entire entrance.

Search and rescue operations in Kyiv concluded on the morning of August 1. The strike resulted in 31 fatalities in Kyiv, including five children. The youngest child was only two years old.

Additionally, 159 people were injured, including 16 children. The attack on the night of July 31 was the deadliest in terms of injured children in the capital since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion.

