EU to introduce new dynamic price cap on Russian oil from 3 September - European Commission

The European Union will start applying a dynamic price ceiling for Russian oil from 3 September 2025 - based on the formula approved as part of the 18th package of sanctions against Russia.

This was announced by Arianna Podesta, Deputy Chief Spokesperson for the European Commission, in a commentary to European Pravda, Censor.NET reports .

According to her, the new price cap will automatically adapt to market conditions.

She also reminded that most of the provisions of the package have already been in force since mid-July, and the ban on transactions with 22 new Russian banks will come into force on 8 August 2025.

