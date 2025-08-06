Enemy significantly increased number of assaults in Kherson direction - Southern Defense Forces

Over the past few days, Russian forces have significantly increased the number of assaults in the Kherson direction.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform, this was announced on television by Vladyslav Voloshyn, spokesman for the Southern Defense Forces.

"Over the past few days, the enemy has significantly increased the number of assaults in the Kherson direction, but it has increased the number across the entire island zone of the Dnipro River delta, starting from the south, where the Kozulsky and Zabych islands are located, and ending with the Antonivsky bridges—railway and road," the spokesperson said.

He added that Russian troops are conducting 1-2 assault operations on the islands of Zabich, Veliky Potemkin, and Belogrudy.

"He (the enemy - Ed.) is trying to take control of this island area in order to get closer to the main channel of the Dnieper and launch some kind of assault from there in order to land on the right bank. However, this entire area is under the control of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, and we are destroying all attempts by the enemy to capture any kind of foothold," Voloshin explained.