Zelenskyy honors 102 more defenders of Ukraine with state awards

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy awarded state honors to 102 more defenders of Ukraine.

The relevant decrees №582/2025 and №586/2025 were published on the head of state’s official website, Censor.NET reports.

The awards were given for "personal courage demonstrated in defending the state sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, and dedicated fulfillment of military duty."

The servicemen received the Orders of Bohdan Khmelnytsky and the Order "For Courage."

Read more: Trust in Zelenskyy among youth drops 15% after NABU and SAPO scandal – poll