News Shelling of the Zaporizhzhia region
Ruscists strike Stepnohirsk in Zaporizhzhia region with FPV drone: man killed

Strike on Stepnohirsk on August 6: One fatality

Russian forces struck Stepnohirsk in the Zaporizhzhia region, killing one man.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, Censor.NET informs.

Russian troops hit private property with an FPV drone.

A house was damaged as a result of the attack.

A 38-year-old man was confirmed dead.

shoot out (14343) victims (1042) Zaporizka region (1380) fpv-drone (90) Vasylivskyy district (69) Stepnohirsk (28)
