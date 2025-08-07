Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,060,310 people (+1,040 per day), 11,076 tanks, 31,180 artillery systems, 23,095 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS
Since the start of the full-scale invasion, Ukraine's defense forces have eliminated 1,060,310 Russian invaders.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.
As noted, total enemy combat losses from February 24, 2022, to August 7, 2025, are approximately:
personnel – approximately 1,060,310 (+1,040) individuals
tanks – 11,076 (+4) units
armored combat vehicles – 23,095 (+4) units
artillery systems – 31,180 (+47) units
MLRS – 1456 (+1) units
air defense means – 1203 (+0) units
aircraft – 421 (+0) units
helicopters – 340 (+0)
Operational-tactical level UAVs – 49,930 (+163)
cruise missiles – 3,555 (+0)
ships/boats – 28 (+0)
submarines - 1 (+0)
automotive equipment and tank trucks – 57,605 (+130)
special equipment – 3936 (+0)
