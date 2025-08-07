Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,060,310 people (+1,040 per day), 11,076 tanks, 31,180 artillery systems, 23,095 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the start of the full-scale invasion, Ukraine's defense forces have eliminated 1,060,310 Russian invaders.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

As noted, total enemy combat losses from February 24, 2022, to August 7, 2025, are approximately:

personnel – approximately 1,060,310 (+1,040) individuals

tanks – 11,076 (+4) units

armored combat vehicles – 23,095 (+4) units

artillery systems – 31,180 (+47) units

MLRS – 1456 (+1) units

air defense means – 1203 (+0) units

aircraft – 421 (+0) units

helicopters – 340 (+0)

Operational-tactical level UAVs – 49,930 (+163)

cruise missiles – 3,555 (+0)

ships/boats – 28 (+0)

submarines - 1 (+0)

automotive equipment and tank trucks – 57,605 (+130)

special equipment – 3936 (+0)

Watch more: Special Operations Forces kamikaze drone strikes occupier, lifting his body several meters into the air. VIDEO