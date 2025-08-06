Special Operations Forces kamikaze drone strikes occupier, lifting his body several meters into the air. VIDEO

Operators of the AFU Special Operations Forces unit UA_REG_Team struck an enemy infantryman with such force that he was lifted several meters off the ground.

The video of the combat work was posted on the unit's channel, Censor.NET reports.

The invader tried to hide in tall grass and even pretended to be dead but was spotted by Ukrainian aerial reconnaissance. A kamikaze drone circled over the Russian soldier before hitting him so powerfully that the occupier was thrown several meters into the air amidst smoke and flames.

