Enemy killed woman in Huliaypole, inflicted over 700 strikes on settlements in Zaporizhzhia in day

On August 7, Russians fired multiple rocket launchers at Huliaipole in the Polohivsky district, killing a woman. As a result of enemy strikes, three people were killed and 13 others were wounded within 24 hours.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the RMA, Ivan Fedorov.

A 62-year-old woman died as a result of an enemy strike on the Polohy district. The Russians struck Huliaypole with multiple launch rocket systems. A private house was partially destroyed.

Over the past 24 hours, the occupiers have carried out 723 strikes on 12 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region:

Russian forces carried out five air strikes on Kaniv, Kamianske, Malynivka, and Olhivske.

556 UAVs of various modifications (mainly FPV) attacked Bilenke, Novooleksandrivka, Kamianske, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novodanilivka, Mala Tokmachka, and Chervona Krynytsia.

Three rocket attacks hit Shcherbaky, Novodanilivka, and Malynivka.

159 artillery strikes were delivered on the territories of Kamianske, Huliaypole, Shcherbakiv, Novodanilivka, Mala Tokmachka, and Charivne.

"We have received 23 reports of damage to houses, non-residential buildings, communication networks, and cars," the statement said.

