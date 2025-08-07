Enemy killed woman in Huliaypole, inflicted over 700 strikes on settlements in Zaporizhzhia in day
On August 7, Russians fired multiple rocket launchers at Huliaipole in the Polohivsky district, killing a woman. As a result of enemy strikes, three people were killed and 13 others were wounded within 24 hours.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the RMA, Ivan Fedorov.
A 62-year-old woman died as a result of an enemy strike on the Polohy district. The Russians struck Huliaypole with multiple launch rocket systems. A private house was partially destroyed.
Over the past 24 hours, the occupiers have carried out 723 strikes on 12 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region:
- Russian forces carried out five air strikes on Kaniv, Kamianske, Malynivka, and Olhivske.
- 556 UAVs of various modifications (mainly FPV) attacked Bilenke, Novooleksandrivka, Kamianske, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novodanilivka, Mala Tokmachka, and Chervona Krynytsia.
- Three rocket attacks hit Shcherbaky, Novodanilivka, and Malynivka.
- 159 artillery strikes were delivered on the territories of Kamianske, Huliaypole, Shcherbakiv, Novodanilivka, Mala Tokmachka, and Charivne.
"We have received 23 reports of damage to houses, non-residential buildings, communication networks, and cars," the statement said.
