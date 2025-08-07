Afipsky oil refinery catches fire after UAV attack in Krasnodar Krai. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Drones attacked the Afip oil refinery in Russia's Krasnodar Territory, causing a fire.

The video was posted on social media by local residents, Censor.NET reports.

The operational headquarters of the Krasnodar Territory confirmed the fire at the refinery.

"As a result of the fall of the UAV wreckage, a technological unit for the joint processing of gas and gas condensate caught fire at the refinery. The fire was assigned the 4th rank of complexity. Firefighters arrived at the scene of the accident promptly. They contained the fire over an area of 250 square metres. At 7:38 a.m., they eliminated the open fire. At 8:21, it was completely extinguished," the statement said.

