At a meeting in the Kremlin on August 6, US special envoy Steve Witkoff presented Russian dictator Vladimir Putin with a "very favorable proposal" to end the war in Ukraine, which includes territorial concessions from Kyiv.

This was reported by the Polish outlet Onet citing sources, according to Censor.NET.

Although the media did not disclose its sources, it noted that the proposal had been coordinated with European countries beforehand.

According to the report, the key points of the US proposal to Russia include:

A ceasefire in Ukraine instead of a peace agreement;

De facto recognition of Russian-occupied Ukrainian territories (by postponing discussions on the matter for 49 or 99 years);

Lifting most sanctions imposed on Russia and, in the long term, restoring energy cooperation, including imports of Russian gas and oil.

Moscow did not receive any promise to stop military support to Ukraine.

At the same time, Onet writes that this package of proposals to Putin does not include guarantees that NATO will not expand, a consistent demand of the Russian side.

