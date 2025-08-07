Enemy advanced near Bilohorivka in Luhansk region and around five settlements in Donetsk region – DeepState

Russian forces have made advances near one settlement in the Luhansk region and around five settlements in the Donetsk region.

This was reported by analysts of the DeepState project, Censor.NET reports.

"The enemy advanced near Bilohorivka (Luhansk region), Udachne, Novopil, Novomykolaivka, Fedorivka, and Hryhorivka (Donetsk region)," the report states.

Read more: Russian army advanced in Serebrianskyi forestry and near four villages in Donetsk and Kharkiv regions – DeepState. MAPS











