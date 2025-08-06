Russian army advanced in Serebrianskyi forestry and near four villages in Donetsk and Kharkiv regions – DeepState. MAPS

Russian forces advanced in the Serebrianskyi forestry and near four settlements in Donetsk and Kharkiv regions.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by analysts of the DeepState project.

"The enemy advanced in the Serebrianskyi forestry, near Torske, Holubivka (Kharkiv region), Novokhatske and Oleksandro-Kalynove," they said.

