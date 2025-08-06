5 390 16
Russian army advanced in Serebrianskyi forestry and near four villages in Donetsk and Kharkiv regions – DeepState. MAPS
Russian forces advanced in the Serebrianskyi forestry and near four settlements in Donetsk and Kharkiv regions.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by analysts of the DeepState project.
"The enemy advanced in the Serebrianskyi forestry, near Torske, Holubivka (Kharkiv region), Novokhatske and Oleksandro-Kalynove," they said.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password