ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11450 visitors online
News Updated DeepState maps
5 390 16

Russian army advanced in Serebrianskyi forestry and near four villages in Donetsk and Kharkiv regions – DeepState. MAPS

Russian forces advanced in the Serebrianskyi forestry and near four settlements in Donetsk and Kharkiv regions.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by analysts of the DeepState project.

"The enemy advanced in the Serebrianskyi forestry, near Torske, Holubivka (Kharkiv region), Novokhatske and Oleksandro-Kalynove," they said.

See more: Enemy agent who helped Russian troops break through to Pokrovsk has been detained - SSU. PHOTO

Enemy advances in Donetsk and Kharkiv regions
Enemy advances in Donetsk and Kharkiv regions
Enemy advances in Donetsk and Kharkiv regions
Enemy advances in Donetsk and Kharkiv regions
Enemy advances in Donetsk and Kharkiv regions

Author: 

Donetsk region (4230) Kharkivska region (883) Bakhmutskyy district (376) Volnovaskyy district (249) Kramatorskyy district (451) Kup’yanskyy district (251) Serebryanka (1) Novokhatske (6) Torske (16) Holubivka (1) Oleksandro-Kalynove (8) DeepState (207)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 