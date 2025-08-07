3 396 27
Putin must meet with Zelenskyy for meeting with Trump to occur – New York Post
US President Donald Trump will meet with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin if he agrees to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
This was reported by the New York Post, citing a White House source, according to Censor.NET.
"Putin must meet with Zelenskyy for the meeting to occur. No location has been set," the source said.
Earlier reports indicated that Russia and the United States agreed on an arrangement for a meeting between dictator Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump in the coming days.
