Shmyhal named Ministry of Defense’s priorities for 2025

Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal outlined the key tasks of the Ministry of Defense for the next six months.

This was reported by Censor.NET citing the Ministry of Defense press service.

Key tasks include:

Increasing procurement of Ukrainian-made weapons to 50%

Auditing agreements with partners, ensuring steady funding and timely delivery of military aid, and developing updated military aid plans for 2026

Implementing new approaches to national defense planning and transforming the Defense Forces, including transitioning to a corps system

Developing a new contract for servicemen with improved service conditions

Improving management of defense resources

Ensuring Ukraine’s integration into EU security mechanisms and implementing joint projects in the defense-industrial complex with partners through the Build with Ukraine initiative

Continuing digitalization and development of digital products (Army+, Reserve+), and the digital TCR.

Launching Defense City (an ecosystem supporting critical defense manufacturers) and a large-scale grant program supporting startups in military technologies.

The minister emphasized that all changes should be as tangible as possible for the people.

Read more: From September 1, military TCR officers are required to wear body cameras and record document checks on video - Shmyhal