Zelenskyy and Albanian Prime Minister Rama discussed preparations for meetings at major international platforms

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a phone conversation with Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama, during which, among other topics, they discussed preparations for meetings at major international platforms.

Zelenskyy announced this on his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.

"A good conversation with Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama. I briefly informed him about the situation on the front and in diplomacy. We are working with all our partners to end this war as soon as possible and stop the killings," the message reads.

Zelenskyy noted that the parties discussed preparations for meetings at major international platforms: "These will be special formats of interaction with partners. We will do everything to protect our people."

He thanked the Prime Minister and Albania for their unwavering support of Ukraine.