Syrskyi on ending war: Ukraine must win, not retreat

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi is confident that the war will end on terms favorable to Ukraine, and for this, it is necessary to advance on the frontline.

He said this in an interview with TSN, reports Censor.NET.

According to him, Russia must lose its ability to dictate anything to Ukraine — and agree itself to end the war.

"I see that the war must end on terms favorable to us. And we must do everything for this. That is, we must win, not retreat. We must kill the enemy, we must inflict such losses on them that they agree to end this war. Moreover, they must agree to end the war not from a position of strength, but on our terms. This is very important for us at the moment," Syrskyi added.

