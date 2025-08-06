Offensive operation in Kursk achieved most of its goals: Russian Federation lost over 77 thousand soldiers, Sumy and Kharkiv remain free - Syrskyi

August 6 is a significant date in the military history of our country. On this day in 2024, the Ukrainian Defense Forces launched the Kursk Offensive, which for the first time brought full-scale war to the territory of the aggressor country.

This was recalled on Facebook by Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi, according to Censor.NET.

"It was a decisive and bold move in response to the enemy's preparations for a new offensive campaign in northern Slobozhanshchyna. We did not wait for the strike—we delivered it ourselves. We proved that Ukraine is capable not only of defending itself, but also of taking proactive and effective offensive action.

After careful planning of the operation, our units were able to break through enemy defenses, penetrate deep into enemy territory, and disrupt their logistics. At the peak of the operation, the Armed Forces of Ukraine controlled up to 1,300 km² of territory in the Kursk region," he said.

According to him, the Defense Forces demoralized Russian personnel and forced them to transfer significant reserves to Kursk, weakening pressure on other fronts.

Syrsky also emphasizes that the Armed Forces of Ukraine prevented the enemy from carrying out their offensive plans and formed a buffer zone, thanks to which Sumy and Kharkiv remain on free Ukrainian soil.

During the year, the Defense Forces inflicted heavy losses on the enemy in the area of responsibility of the Kursk military group. The Russian army lost a total of more than 77,000 servicemen killed and wounded (including about 4,000 citizens of the DPRK). A total of 7,236 pieces of Russian military equipment were destroyed or damaged, including 211 tanks, 1,083 armored vehicles, 907 artillery systems, 1 aircraft, 3 helicopters, 15 air defense systems, and 2,795 vehicles.

The Kursk operation also yielded invaluable humanitarian results: 1,018 captured Russian servicemen were added to the exchange fund, which has already allowed us to bring home hundreds of Ukrainian soldiers, including those who had been in captivity since 2022.

In fact, the enemy was able to regain lost positions and areas only after bringing in North Korean troops, significantly increasing its forces, and shifting the main intensity of guided bomb strikes to the Kursk region.

"The offensive operation in Kursk achieved most of the objectives set by the state's top leadership.

The scale of enemy losses, the effectiveness of our asymmetric actions in the offensive, and our strict adherence to international humanitarian law on Russian territory have been recognized by the world and have become a source of invaluable experience for both Ukrainian troops and foreign allies.

This operation is yet another confirmation that the Ukrainian military has strategic thinking, strength, and willpower," the commander-in-chief emphasizes.

On behalf of the command, he sincerely thanked all the soldiers who participated and continue to participate in our campaign in Kursk.

"Your professionalism, courage, resilience, and dedication give strength to all of Ukraine.

I bow my head in memory of my brothers-in-arms who gave their lives for Ukraine during the Kursk operation. We continue to fight, keeping in mind those who did not return but remain with us—in our cause, in our Victory," emphasizes Syrsky.

As of today, Ukrainian troops maintain their presence in the Glushkovsky district of the Kursk region, pinning down part of the Russian offensive group.

"Just like a year ago, we are taking action. We are fighting the enemy and holding our ground to preserve Ukraine and achieve a just peace," he concludes.