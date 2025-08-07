One person wounded in Kharkiv region shelling
On 7 August, one civilian was injured as a result of Russian shelling in the Kharkiv region.
The Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office reported this, according to Censor.NET.
"According to the investigation, at about 3:00 PM on 7 August, shelling by Russian forces on the city of Kupiansk wounded a 63-year-old man. At around 4:15 PM, FPV-drone strikes on the village of Klynova-Novoselivka in Bohodukhiv district damaged a lyceum building and a vehicle," the statement said.
