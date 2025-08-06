ENG
News Photo Shelling of Kharkiv region
Three injured in Russian strikes on Kupiansk and Borova. PHOTO

Today, August 6, Russian forces struck the city of Kupiansk and the settlement of Borova in Kharkiv region, injuring three people.

This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, Censor.NET reports.

At approximately 10:30 a.m., Russian troops shelled Kupiansk. Two men, aged 45 and 55, were wounded.

Also today, an enemy strike UAV, likely a "Molniya," attacked the settlement of Borova in the Izium district. An 86-year-old woman was injured. A house and a car were damaged.

Russians attacked the Kharkiv region on 6 August
