Night shelling of Lozova: 80% of city left without power

On the night of July 5, Russian forces shelled the city of Lozova in the Kharkiv region, causing about 80% of residents to lose power.

This was reported by Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, as cited by Censor.NET.

According to him, most consumers were left without electricity due to the attack. By morning, energy workers had restored power within the city itself, and work continues in the surrounding settlements of the community.

Priority was given to restoring critical infrastructure facilities, with electricity gradually being returned to household consumers. The Kharkiv administration is coordinating repair efforts and providing necessary assistance to those affected.

Recall that on the night of August 5, Lozova in the Kharkiv region suffered an enemy attack. It was the most massive strike since the full-scale war began.

