News Shelling of Kharkiv region
Russian strike on Novoplatonivka on July 29: death toll rises to 7, 85-year-old woman dies in hospital

Shelling of Novoplatonivka on July 29, 2025 — death toll rises

The death toll from the Russian strike on Novoplatonivka in the Kharkiv region on July 29, 2025, has risen to seven.

This was reported by the regional prosecutor’s office press service, as cited by Censor.NET.

"On the morning of August 5, an 85-year-old woman who was injured in the Russian strike died in the hospital," the statement said.

Recall that on July 29, 2025, Russian occupiers struck Novoplatonivka in Kharkiv region while people were receiving humanitarian aid.

shoot out (14331) victims (1039) Kharkivska region (878) Izyumskyy district (76) Novoplatonivka (4)
