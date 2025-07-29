Five killed and five wounded in Russian shelling of Kharkiv region

On July 29, Russian shelling in the Kharkiv region killed five people and injured five more.

Around 10:30 a.m., Russian Armed Forces shelled the village of Novoplatonivka, Borova settlement territorial community, Izium district.

A strike was recorded near a store where humanitarian aid, water, was being distributed. A fire broke out, engulfing the store and a parked vehicle.

Two women and three men died. Four more people were wounded.

Preliminary information indicates the Russian army struck the settlement with a multiple launch rocket system (MLRS).

Also today, around 5:30 PM, an enemy FPV drone struck the city of Kupiansk, injuring a 39-year-old man.

