Five killed and five wounded in Russian shelling of Kharkiv region
On July 29, Russian shelling in the Kharkiv region killed five people and injured five more.
This was reported by Censor.NET citing the press service of the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office.
Around 10:30 a.m., Russian Armed Forces shelled the village of Novoplatonivka, Borova settlement territorial community, Izium district.
A strike was recorded near a store where humanitarian aid, water, was being distributed. A fire broke out, engulfing the store and a parked vehicle.
Two women and three men died. Four more people were wounded.
Preliminary information indicates the Russian army struck the settlement with a multiple launch rocket system (MLRS).
Also today, around 5:30 PM, an enemy FPV drone struck the city of Kupiansk, injuring a 39-year-old man.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password