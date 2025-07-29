Two people were injured as result of enemy attacks on Nikopol district. PHOTOS

During the day on 29 July, Russian troops attacked the Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region with artillery and FPV drones, and also attacked the Synelnykove district with drones.

This was announced by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, the enemy hit Nikopol, Pokrovske, Marhanets and Myrove communities.



Two people were injured in the Russian attacks - a 50-year-old woman and a 57-year-old man. They will be treated on an outpatient basis.



In addition, a five-storey building, 4 private houses, 3 outbuildings and a car were damaged. Infrastructure and a shop were damaged. A gas pipeline and a power line were hit. There were fires.

See also: The enemy attacked Nikopol and Sinelnikovo district at night, two people were killed and there are wounded. Photo report

In Sinelnykove district, the aggressor attacked Pokrovske, Mezhova and Malomykhailivka communities with drones. Fires broke out.









