Enemy attacked Nikopol and Synelnykivskyi districts at night, killing two people and injuring others. PHOTOS

At night, Nikopol district came under enemy artillery and UAV attacks. The Russians attacked the Synelnykivskyi district with FPV drones and KABs.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak.

"The Russian army hit Marhanets, Pokrovsk communities and Nikopol. Vehicles were damaged. Five private houses and two outbuildings were damaged.

According to updated reports, 3 more private houses, 2 outbuildings and a garage were damaged in the evening attacks on Nikopol and Marhanets. An entertainment venue, a shop, an administrative building, infrastructure and a power line were damaged. A car caught fire.









Attacks on the Synelnykivskyi district continued. The aggressor attacked Mezhivska, Dubovykivska and Slovianska communities. They used FPV drones and KABs. One person was killed and two others were injured.

Four private houses, an administrative building, shops, petrol stations, and cars were damaged. Fires broke out.

According to the updated information, in the evening the enemy attacked Velykomykhailivska community with KABs. A 75-year-old woman died. A 68-year-old man was injured. A private house was damaged.

According to the State Emergency Service, last night, Russian army troops attacked a village in the Synelnykivskyi district with drones. As a result, a truck caught fire there.

However, when the rescuers began to extinguish the fire, they also came under fire.

"While extinguishing the fire, the enemy deliberately attacked the rescuers again. The attack damaged a fire and rescue vehicle," the statement said.

None of the rescuers were injured.

