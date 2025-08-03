Russian forces struck Kharkiv region with drones: civilian infrastructure in Chuhuiiv and Balakliia was damaged, and three people were injured. PHOTOS

Today, on 3 August, at night, the occupiers carried out another massive attack with attack drones in the Kharkiv region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the State Emergency Service.

As noted, in the city of Chuhuiiv, a private outbuilding and structural elements of a house destroyed by an explosion were on fire at different addresses. Three people were injured.

According to the SES, hostile attacks were recorded in Balakliya at 2 locations. At the first one, 8 private houses on a total area of 1,000 square metres and dry grass on an area of 1,500 square metres were on fire. Rescuers managed to save 4 people, including a child, thanks to their prompt actions.

As a result of the repeated shelling, 2 fire trucks were damaged. Fortunately, the personnel was not injured.











Earlier, Censor.NET reported that the enemy struck in the Kharkiv region, there are victims in Chuhuiiv.