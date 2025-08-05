At night, enemy launched massive attack on Lozova in Kharkiv region, killing two. Nine people were injured, including two children (updated). VIDEO

On the night of August 5, Lozova in the Kharkiv region suffered an enemy attack. It was the most massive strike since the start of the full-scale war.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Mayor Serhii Zelenskyy.

"Critical infrastructure, apartment buildings, and private houses were damaged. Unfortunately, there are injured, including two children. Rescue workers, medics, and emergency services are operating. We are documenting the aftermath," the statement reads.

Currently, services are working to restore the water supply. Part of the city remains without power, including Avilivka and the Katerynivka starosta district.

"I ask residents to report damages. Changes in transport connections are underway. The railway station is temporarily closed. This is all the information we can provide for now. Last night, the Russians carried out a true terror attack on peaceful people who were quietly sleeping. Sooner or later, they will be held accountable for everything," Zelenskyy stated.

Subsequently, Oleksandr Pertsovskyi, a board member of JSC Ukrzaliznytsia, reported that the Lozova railway station was damaged as a result of the Russian attack.

"A mechanic of one of the units at the railway hub was killed, and four employees were injured," the message says.

JSC Ukrzaliznytsia reported that passenger train schedules have been changed due to the shelling.

"Train No. 66/65 — 166/165 Uman — Cherkasy — Kharkiv is already running on a detour route; the same is expected for other trains on the Kramatorsk direction. The detour under a reserve diesel locomotive will cause delays of up to an hour. Passengers to/from Lozova will be transported to trains in Panyutyne by bus," the statement reads.

According to the State Emergency Service in Kharkiv region, several fire outbreaks occurred due to the massive drone attack at night. Ten people were injured, including two children. Rescuers confirmed the death of a man.

During the daytime broadcast of the telethon, the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, reported that another woman died in the hospital. Thus, the death toll has risen to two.

"In total, nine people were injured, including children. Four of the wounded remain hospitalized, and their condition is assessed by doctors as moderate," Syniehubov noted.

Read more: Ruscists strike Stepnohirsk, two men killed