Trump is using economic power of the United States to stop the war in Ukraine, according to the US State Department

US President Donald Trump is using the economic power of the United States to achieve results in the negotiations, so Ukraine and Russia must both step up to the plate to stop the conflict completely.

According to Censor.NET, Tammy Bruce, a spokesperson for the US Department of State, wrote about this on the social network X.

"President Trump continues to work to end the Russian-Ukrainian war. Using America's economic power to achieve results in the negotiation process is one of his many options. Both sides must step up to the plate to bring the conflict to a complete halt," she said in a statement.

Bruce noted that Trump is "very patient" and "does what he says".

"There are mechanisms, such as tariffs or additional sanctions, if you will, on those who buy Russian oil, because Russia's economy is going down. It's going to be a long war, and this dynamic will hurt them," Bruce said.

The spokeswoman noted that Trump clearly understands the economic power of the United States and the methods he can use.

"If the president thinks it's worth taking the time to communicate that to the public, he will," she said.

