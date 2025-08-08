Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,061,350 people (+1,040 per day), 11,083 tanks, 31,232 artillery systems, 23,102 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS
Since the start of the full-scale invasion, Ukraine's defense forces have eliminated 1,061,350 Russian invaders.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.
As noted, total enemy combat losses from February 24, 2022, to August 8, 2025, are estimated at:
- personnel – approximately 1,061,350 (+1,040) individuals
- tanks – 11,083 (+7) units
- armored combat vehicles – 23,102 (+7) units
- artillery systems – 31,232 (+52) units
- MLRS – 1456 (+0) units
- PPE resources – 1203 (+0) units
- aircraft – 421 (+0) units
- helicopters – 340 (+0)
- Operational-tactical level UAVs – 50,168 (+238)
- cruise missiles – 3,555 (+0)
- ships/boats – 28 (+0)
- submarines – 1 (+0)
- automotive equipment and tank trucks – 57,731 (+126)
- special equipment – 3936 (+0)
