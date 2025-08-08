ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10610 visitors online
News Destruction of Russian equipment Destruction of the occupiers
3 149 12

Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,061,350 people (+1,040 per day), 11,083 tanks, 31,232 artillery systems, 23,102 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the start of the full-scale invasion, Ukraine's defense forces have eliminated 1,061,350 Russian invaders.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

As noted, total enemy combat losses from February 24, 2022, to August 8, 2025, are estimated at:

  • personnel – approximately 1,061,350 (+1,040) individuals
  • tanks – 11,083 (+7) units
  • armored combat vehicles – 23,102 (+7) units
  • artillery systems – 31,232 (+52) units
  • MLRS – 1456 (+0) units
  • PPE resources – 1203 (+0) units
  • aircraft – 421 (+0) units
  • helicopters – 340 (+0)
  • Operational-tactical level UAVs – 50,168 (+238)
  • cruise missiles – 3,555 (+0)
  • ships/boats – 28 (+0)
  • submarines – 1 (+0)
  • automotive equipment and tank trucks – 57,731 (+126)
  • special equipment – 3936 (+0)

Watch more: Russian invader climbing onto building ruins in Donetsk region was eliminated by headshot. VIDEO

Втрати ворога

Author: 

Russian Army (9771) Armed Forces HQ (4326) liquidation (2661) elimination (5577)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 