ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
7231 visitors online
News Video Situation at front
6 818 29

Russian invader climbing onto building ruins in Donetsk region was eliminated by headshot. VIDEO

A Russian invader climbed onto the ruins of a building to hang either an antenna or a flag. However, a soldier from the 501st Separate Marine Battalion ended this mission with a precise headshot, eliminating the Russian in the Kostiantynivka direction in the Donetsk region.

The video was published on the Butusov Plus telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

Watch more: Over past month in Toretsk direction, 3 AFVs, MLRS, 10 drones, and about hundred occupiers have been taken out. VIDEO

Author: 

Russian Army (9771) liquidation (2661) Donetsk region (4242)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 