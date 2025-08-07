6 818 29
Russian invader climbing onto building ruins in Donetsk region was eliminated by headshot. VIDEO
A Russian invader climbed onto the ruins of a building to hang either an antenna or a flag. However, a soldier from the 501st Separate Marine Battalion ended this mission with a precise headshot, eliminating the Russian in the Kostiantynivka direction in the Donetsk region.
The video was published on the Butusov Plus telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password