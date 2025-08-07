Russian invader climbing onto building ruins in Donetsk region was eliminated by headshot. VIDEO

A Russian invader climbed onto the ruins of a building to hang either an antenna or a flag. However, a soldier from the 501st Separate Marine Battalion ended this mission with a precise headshot, eliminating the Russian in the Kostiantynivka direction in the Donetsk region.

The video was published on the Butusov Plus telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

