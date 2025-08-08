Occupiers have created online catalogue of over hundred abducted children from Luhansk region, with photos and descriptions of their "character". PHOTOS

The Russian occupation forces have launched a catalogue of Ukrainian children abducted from Luhansk region on the Internet.

This was announced by the head of the Save Ukraine organisation Mykola Kuleba, Censor.NET reports.

The website of the so-called "Ministry of Education and Science of the LPR" contains their photos and descriptions of their character: "They describe children as a commodity: "obedient", "calm", etc. Just imagine - you can filter children not only by gender, but also by eye and hair colour! The way they describe our Ukrainian children is no different from a slave catalogue. This is a real child trafficking in the 21st century, which the world must stop immediately," Kuleba said.

According to him, most of the children in the catalogue were born in the Luhansk region before its occupation and had Ukrainian citizenship. Some of them were issued Russian documents by the occupiers to legalise their abduction, and some of their parents were killed.

"When the Russians demand lists of abducted Ukrainian children during negotiations, they simply need to hand over the database from the website of their own Luhansk 'Ministry of Education'. The entire evidence base of their crimes is right on their official resources," he added.

