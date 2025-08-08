Europe must be in peace talks to prevent imposition of unfavorable conditions on Ukraine - Wallace

Next week, US President Donald Trump will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the first US-Russia summit since 2021, when Joe Biden met with Putin in Geneva.

This was stated by former British Defense Minister Ben Wallace in a comment to The Telegraph, reports Censor.NET.

After that, trilateral talks are planned with the participation of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, but without representatives of European countries.

He stated that the presence of a European state at such negotiations is necessary to ensure that Ukraine is not forced to accept unfavorable conditions.

"Yes, there is concern that Trump could force Ukraine to agree to something it does not want. That is why there are two other nuclear powers in NATO: France and the United Kingdom. It is important that there is a European power in this room," Wallace emphasized.

He added that if a peace process is to be conducted, its participants should include European countries, Ukraine, and the United States, as they are the ones most interested in a settlement.

