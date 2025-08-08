Ukraine represents Europe’s interests in peace talks with Russia - Finnish Foreign Minister Valtonen

Ukraine is effectively representing the interests of Europe in negotiations to end the war, and pressure on Russia through sanctions and military aid must be stepped up.

This was stated by Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen in an interview with Reuters, according to Censor.NET.

She emphasized that the absence of a separate European representative at the negotiating table is not a cause for concern, as security issues are dealt with separately by Europe. According to Valtonen, any cessation of hostilities is only possible with Russia's consent.

The minister stressed the importance of increasing pressure on Moscow through sanctions and military aid, including that expected from US President Donald Trump. She reported that Finland had delivered 29 packages of military aid to Ukraine and launched an initiative for the joint production of equipment for the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

According to Valtonen, the economic situation in Russia has not yet forced Putin to end the war, so pressure must be increased.

