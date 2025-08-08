Four people injured in Russian attacks on Kupiansk (updated)

On August 8, Russian forces shelled the city of Kupiansk in the Kharkiv region with multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), injuring several people.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Andrii Kanashevych, deputy head of the Kupiansk District State Administration.

At around 09:00 a.m. today, an MLRS strike on Kupiansk injured a man born in 1962 and a woman born in 1955.

Earlier, at about 04:30 a.m., the occupiers shelled the grounds of a grain facility in the village of Ploske.

According to the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office, four civilians were injured in Russian attacks on Kupiansk.

At around 08:30 a.m., a 70-year-old woman was injured in a drone strike and taken to hospital.

At approximately 09:00 a.m., an FPV drone attack wounded two more people, a 69-year-old man and a 66-year-old woman.

A 63-year-old man sustained injuries in a morning Russian shelling of Kupiansk. Preliminary reports indicate the occupiers used multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS).