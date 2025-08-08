Consequences of enemy shelling in Kherson region: one dead and one wounded, hospital damaged. PHOTOS

Yesterday, on 7 August, the Russian military once again fired at settlements in Kherson and Beryslav districts with artillery, multiple rocket launchers, mortars and UAVs.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the regional police.

The Russian army used multiple launch rocket systems to hit Mykilske. A 46-year-old man was fatally wounded.

The occupiers shelled Bilozerka with artillery. A hospital building was damaged in the village, and a dry vegetation fire started.

Artillery fire also damaged a car and an outbuilding in Komyshany and two private houses in Beryslav.

FPV drone strikes damaged two private houses in Monastyrske and Novovorontsovka, three residential buildings in Shyroka Balka, a house and a car in Ukrainka.

It was reported that on 23 July, more than 30 hectares of grain crops burned in a field near Milove as a result of enemy shelling.

In the morning, the Russian military shelled the Dniprovsky district of Kherson with artillery. Three apartment blocks, seven private houses and a gas pipeline were damaged. A 71-year-old woman was injured, she sustained a mine-blast injury and contusion.

In the afternoon, during the evacuation of the Korabel neighbourhood by the police, the enemy opened artillery fire on the evacuation groups. Three patrol police vehicles were damaged as a result of the insidious attacks. Fortunately, there were no casualties.

