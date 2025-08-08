Consequences of strikes in Dnipropetrovsk region: Russia attacked with artillery and UAVs. PHOTOS

Russian occupants attacked a number of settlements in the Dnipro region.

This was reported by the head of the RMA Serhiy Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

Thus, in the Nikopol, Pokrovsk, Myrove, and Marhanets districts and the district centre were attacked. The aggressor fired at the settlements with FPV drones and artillery.

The shelling damaged a dormitory, 2 outbuildings, 2 garages, and a car. Three private houses were damaged, one of them was on fire.

The Russian army hit the Hrushevska district in Kryvyi Rih with a drone. A fire broke out and has been extinguished.

Read more: Russia fired 108 missiles, including rockets, at Ukraine. Air defence systems neutralised 82 targets. INFOGRAPHICS











