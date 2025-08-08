ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10534 visitors online
News Photo Shelling of the Dnipropetrovsk region
810 0

Consequences of strikes in Dnipropetrovsk region: Russia attacked with artillery and UAVs. PHOTOS

Russian occupants attacked a number of settlements in the Dnipro region.

This was reported by the head of the RMA Serhiy Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

Thus, in the Nikopol, Pokrovsk, Myrove, and Marhanets districts and the district centre were attacked. The aggressor fired at the settlements with FPV drones and artillery.

The shelling damaged a dormitory, 2 outbuildings, 2 garages, and a car. Three private houses were damaged, one of them was on fire.

The Russian army hit the Hrushevska district in Kryvyi Rih with a drone. A fire broke out and has been extinguished.

Read more: Russia fired 108 missiles, including rockets, at Ukraine. Air defence systems neutralised 82 targets. INFOGRAPHICS

Shelling of Dnipropetrovsk region on 8 August 2025 What is known
Shelling of Dnipropetrovsk region on 8 August 2025 What is known
Shelling of Dnipropetrovsk region on 8 August 2025 What is known
Shelling of Dnipropetrovsk region on 8 August 2025 What is known
Shelling of Dnipropetrovsk region on 8 August 2025 What is known
Shelling of Dnipropetrovsk region on 8 August 2025 What is known

Author: 

shoot out (14351) Dnipropetrovska region (1638) Nikopolskyy district (296)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 