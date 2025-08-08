Consequences of strikes in Dnipropetrovsk region: Russia attacked with artillery and UAVs. PHOTOS
Russian occupants attacked a number of settlements in the Dnipro region.
This was reported by the head of the RMA Serhiy Lysak, Censor.NET reports.
Thus, in the Nikopol, Pokrovsk, Myrove, and Marhanets districts and the district centre were attacked. The aggressor fired at the settlements with FPV drones and artillery.
The shelling damaged a dormitory, 2 outbuildings, 2 garages, and a car. Three private houses were damaged, one of them was on fire.
The Russian army hit the Hrushevska district in Kryvyi Rih with a drone. A fire broke out and has been extinguished.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password