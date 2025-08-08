Trump and Putin meeting may take place as early as Monday in Rome – Fox News

A meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin may take place next week.

This was reported by Fox News, Censor.NET reports.

Two sources familiar with negotiations between Washington and Moscow have said the meeting could take place as early as Monday, 11 August.

Rome is among the cities being discussed as a possible venue.

Other locations are also under consideration, both in Europe and in other regions.

