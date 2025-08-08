ENG
News Meeting of Trump and Putin
Trump and Putin meeting may take place as early as Monday in Rome – Fox News

Trump-Putin meeting: When and where will it take place?

A meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin may take place next week.

This was reported by Fox News, Censor.NET reports.

Two sources familiar with negotiations between Washington and Moscow have said the meeting could take place as early as Monday, 11 August.

Rome is among the cities being discussed as a possible venue.

Other locations are also under consideration, both in Europe and in other regions.

