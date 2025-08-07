White House denies Kremlin statements that Trump-Putin meeting has been agreed upon – ABC News
A potential meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has not yet been agreed upon, and the venue of the talks remains undecided, contrary to earlier statements by the Russian side.
An unnamed White House official told ABC News, as reported by Censor.NET.
According to the official, the venue for the meeting has not yet been determined.
Furthermore, for direct negotiations with Trump, Putin must first meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, which the Kremlin is still not prepared to do, the White House added.
Earlier, the tabloid New York Post reported on the last condition, citing a Trump administration official.
Recall that Russian dictator’s aide Yuri Ushakov earlier on Thursday stated that "the meeting between Putin and Trump (will take place) in the coming days," adding that "work on the summit has already begun."
Ushakov also said that US special envoy Steve Witkoff proposed the idea of a trilateral meeting between Putin, Trump, and Zelenskyy, but the upcoming meeting will take place only between Trump and Putin.
