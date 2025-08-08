77 combat engagements recorded on front line, most of them in Pokrovsk and Lyman directions – General Staff

As of 4 p.m. on August 8, the total number of combat engagements on the front line was 77.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing a report from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Hostilities in the north

Today, communities in the settlements of Novovasylivka, Stepok, Chuikivka, Maryine, Bila Bereza, and Seredyna-Buda in Sumy region, as well as Tymofiivka in Kharkiv region, came under enemy artillery and mortar fire.

In the North Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, Ukrainian forces repelled six enemy attacks today, with one more engagement still ongoing. The occupiers’ aircraft carried out seven strikes, dropping 12 guided aerial bombs. In addition, the enemy launched 144 attacks on Ukrainian positions and settlements, including 10 using multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS).

Hostilities in the Kharkiv region

In the South Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy launched two attacks today, in the area of Vovchansk and towards Novovasylivka.

In the Kupiansk direction, Russian forces carried out three attacks in the areas of Myrne, Kupiansk, and towards Nova Kruhliakivka, with one engagement still ongoing.

Fighting in the Donbas region

In the Lyman direction, the invading army launched 14 attacks on Ukrainian positions today in the areas of Hrekivka, Karpivka, Kolodiazi, Torske, and Dibrova, as well as towards Shandryholove. Five engagements are still ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, Russian units twice attempted to advance on Ukrainian positions in the areas of Hryhorivka and Fedorivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy conducted no offensive actions.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy made three attempts to breach Ukrainian defences in the areas of Toretsk and Pleshchiivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the start of the day, Russian forces have made 25 attempts to dislodge Ukrainian troops from their positions in the areas of Zvirove, Volodymyrivka, Rodynske, Chervonyi Lyman, Lysivka, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novoukrainka, Zelenyi Kut, and towards Kozatske, Dorozhne, and Novopavlivka. The Defence Forces are holding their ground and have already repelled 24 attacks.

In the Novopavlivka direction, Ukrainian defenders stopped six enemy assaults, with six more engagements still ongoing. The enemy is attempting to advance in the areas of Filiia, Zelene Pole, Tolstoi, Temyrivka, Maliivka, Novopil, and Olhivske.

Hostilities in the south

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy carried out one unsuccessful attack in the area of Malynivka and launched an airstrike with unguided rockets on Bilohiria.

In the Orikhiv direction, Ukrainian forces repelled an enemy attack towards Novoandriivka.

In the Prydniprovske direction, the Defence Forces repelled six enemy attacks. The occupiers also launched an airstrike on Olhivka.