69 combat engagements recorded on front, mostly in Pokrovsk and Lyman directions – General Staff

As of 4:00 PM on August 7, the total number of combat engagements on the front stands at 69.

This information is provided by Censor.NET, citing the Ukrainian General Staff’s report.

Hostilities in the north

Today, communities in the settlements of Riasne, Myropilske, and Turia in the Sumy region, as well as Vidrodzhenivske in the Kharkiv region, came under fire from enemy artillery and mortars. The settlement of Seredyna-Buda in the Sumy region was struck by an airstrike.

In the Northern Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, Ukrainian troops repelled seven enemy attacks today. Enemy aviation carried out six strikes, dropping 16 guided aerial bombs. Additionally, the enemy conducted 214 shelling attacks on our troops’ positions and settlements, including six attacks using multiple launch rocket systems.

Hostilities in the Kharkiv region

In the South Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy attacked twice today in the Vovchansk area, with one battle still ongoing.

In the Kupiansk direction, Russian occupiers carried out six attacks in the areas of Myrne, Holubivka, Kindrashivka, and Zahryzove, with three battles still ongoing.

Hostilities in Donbas

In the Lyman direction, the invading army carried out 15 attacks on Ukrainian positions in the areas of the settlements of Zelena Dolyna, Karpivka, Yampilivka, Kolodiazi, Torske, as well as in the direction of Serebrianka, Hryhorivka, and Olhivka. Seven clashes are still ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, Russian units made four attempts to advance on the positions of our troops in the areas of Hryhorivka and Fedorivka, with two clashes still ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy is trying to advance towards Novomarkove and Stupochky. Defense Forces units repelled one attack, with fighting still ongoing.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy is trying to break through our defenses in the areas of Dyliivka, Toretsk, Shcherbynivka, and Rusyn Yar. Our defenders repelled four assaults by the invaders, and two more attacks are ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, Russian occupiers have made 24 attempts to dislodge our soldiers from their positions in the areas of the settlements of Poltavka, Boikivka, Mykolaivka, Novoekonomichne, Rodynske, Sukhetske, Lysivka, Zapovidne, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Zelenyi Kut, and Horikove. Defense forces are holding back the offensive and have already repelled 22 attacks.

In the Novopavlivka direction, Ukrainian defenders stopped two enemy assaults. The enemy attempted to advance in the areas of the settlements of Filiia and Tovste.

Hostilities in the south

In the Orikhiv direction, Ukrainian units repelled an attack by the invader in the direction of Novodanylivka.

In the Huliaipole and Prydniprovske directions, the enemy did not conduct any offensive operations.