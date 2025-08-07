Putin’s goal is less about occupying territory and more about blocking Ukraine’s NATO membership and "friendly" government in Kyiv – NYT

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin seeks a meeting with Donald Trump to sway him to his side.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by The New York Times (NYT).

Analysts and sources close to Putin say the dictator’s main goal is to secure a peace deal that achieves his "geopolitical objectives." This does not necessarily mean gaining territory on the battlefield.

NYT notes that Putin is focused on appeasing Trump and avoiding a rift with the US.

Details of the conversation between Putin and Steve Witkoff on August 6 remain unknown. It is speculated that Putin may have hinted at greater flexibility regarding the occupied Ukrainian territories.

Some analysts suggest that during negotiations this year, Putin instructed his envoys to take the toughest stance in order to secure a meeting with Trump.

"Russian officials may hope that a face-to-face meeting will give Putin the opportunity to sway Trump, who has long been sympathetic to Russia, back to supporting the Russian leader’s views on what he calls the ‘root causes of the conflict,’" the report states.

Sources close to the Kremlin say Putin’s demands include blocking Ukraine’s NATO membership, limiting Ukrainian military capabilities, and laying the groundwork for a more Moscow-friendly government in Kyiv.

NYT interlocutors claim that for the Kremlin dictator, these demands are more important than the specifics of which territory Russia ultimately controls.

