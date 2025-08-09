ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
8713 visitors online
News Destruction of Russian equipment Destruction of the occupiers
2 989 10

Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,062,290 people (+940 per day), 11,088 tanks, 31,273 artillery systems, 23,103 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the start of the full-scale invasion, Ukraine's defense forces have eliminated 1,062,290 Russian invaders.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

As noted, total enemy combat losses from February 24, 2022, to August 9, 2025, are estimated at:

personnel – approximately 1,062,290 (+940) individuals

tanks – 11,088 (+5) units

armored combat vehicles – 23,103 (+1) units

artillery systems – 31,273 (+41) units

MLRS – 1456 (+0) units

Air defense means – 1204 (+1) units

aircraft – 421 (+0) units

helicopters – 340 (+0)

Operational-tactical level UAVs – 50,315 (+147)

cruise missiles – 3,555 (+0)

ships/boats – 28 (+0)

submarines – 1 (+0)

automotive equipment and tank trucks – 57,856 (+125)

special equipment – 3936 (+0)

Watch more: Fighters of 3rd SHMB destroy bridge used by enemy as crossing for equipment and personnel. VIDEO

Інфографіка

Author: 

Russian Army (9780) Armed Forces HQ (4328) liquidation (2663) elimination (5585)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 