Russia should not be rewarded for starting war. Ukrainians deserve just peace - Sybiha

Ukraine needs a just peace based on international law and respect for its territorial integrity and borders as defined by the Constitution.

According to Censor.NET, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha wrote about this on the social media platform X.

"For the fourth consecutive year, Ukraine has been resisting Russia's full-scale war on land, at sea, and in the air. We owe our independence to the courage of our defenders and the resilience of our people. Ukrainians deserve a just peace based on international law and respect for our territorial integrity and borders as defined by our Constitution. Russia should not be rewarded for starting this war," he wrote.

Read more: Ukraine is ready for peace, but not for surrender - Zelenskyy

Sybiha emphasized that despite the tireless efforts of the United States and Ukraine's constant readiness to achieve a just peace, Russia continues to terrorize civilians, ignores established deadlines, and shows no genuine interest in ending the war.

At the same time, Ukraine remains open to constructive dialogue and real solutions agreed upon together with Ukraine, with respect for the will of our people.

"We need lasting peace that will not be destroyed by Moscow's next move. Ukraine is ready to cooperate with the United States and all our international partners to achieve a just and lasting peace together," the minister added.

Read more: US, Russia discussing Ukraine peace deal recognising Kremlin control over Crimea and Donbas – Bloomberg