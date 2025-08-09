Enemy in south has increased number of assaults and strikes with kamikaze drones - Defense Forces

In the south, over the past day, the enemy has intensified its assault operations and increased its use of kamikaze drones. It also continues to actively use aviation.

Combat operations

In the Huliaipole direction, the Defense Forces successfully repelled an enemy assault near Malynivka.

In the Orikhiv direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled four attacks by the invader in the Kamyanske area and towards Novoandriivka.

In the Dnipro region, the Defense Forces successfully repelled eight enemy attacks over the past day. The enemy did not succeed.

During the day, the enemy carried out more than 210 attacks on the positions of our defenders and civilians in areas adjacent to the front line, using nearly 900 rounds of ammunition. Settlements in the Kherson, Dnipropetrovsk, and Zaporizhzhia regions were under fire.

Russian troops continue their attacks using UAVs. Over the past 24 hours, more than 650 kamikaze drone attacks and 115 ammunition drops have been recorded.

Shelling of civilians

Enemy forces carried out four airstrikes on settlements in Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions. Eight guided aerial bombs and 70 unguided aerial missiles were used.

The aggressor continues to terrorize frontline settlements with artillery strikes, UAV drops, and FPV drone attacks.

In Kherson, one person was killed and three others were wounded, including one child. The enemy dropped explosives on a 13-year-old boy who was walking down the street. He suffered explosive trauma and shrapnel wounds to his leg and arm.

One person was killed and another wounded as a result of Russian strikes on the Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk region. Private houses, farm buildings, and power lines were damaged. As a result of enemy aggression in the Zaporizhzhia region, houses, apartments, and business property were destroyed. In the Mykolaiv region, shelling caused fires at a recreation center and a private farm. Fortunately, there were no casualties.

Enemy losses in the south

Ukrainian units continue to inflict significant losses on the enemy. Over the past day, the following have been destroyed:

35 occupiers;

11 artillery systems;

23 units of automotive equipment;

1 electronic warfare device;

1 Supercam UAV;

7 motorcycles;

1 boat;

1 generator;

1 communication antenna and 2 Starlink antennas.

Also destroyed/damaged:

26 shelters;

1 observation point;

1 field ammunition depot;

1 place for storing property.

